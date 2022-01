All Rise star Simone Missick took to Instagram to update fans on the status of the new season and she first revealed that the show is slated to air this spring, and the theme is ‘new beginnings.’ OWN is airing seasons one and two back to back before the premiere of the latest season. It was announced in September 2021 that the legal drama All Rise is coming to OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Simone Missick returns for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros TV-produced which was canceled by CBS in May 2021. Streaming rights to the new episodes will be shared...

