2022's first update will set the stage for the year to come. The next update for Genshin Impact is only a week away. Version 2.4, titled “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” was officially announced by MiHoYo this weekend, and will feature the submerged ruins of Enkanomiya. The developers state that the new area was “sealed away for thousands of years beneath Inazuma, and is constantly eroded by the Abyss.” According to the newest press release, Enkanomiya is also, somehow, “a huge floating island.” As it is located beneath the waves, it will lack the typical day and night cycle. “Players will find a way to use Dainichi Mikoshi, the artificial sun developed by the ancient civilization as they delve into the puzzles and depths of Enkanomiya,” MiHoYo said.

