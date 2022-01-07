Red Cross to host blood drive in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 26 at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

The Altoona Community Blood Drive will be held in the Ballroom from noon to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. To register online, enter the code “AltoonaGrand.”

The Red Cross said on their website that they are experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

“The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” they said on their website.

