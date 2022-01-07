Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stole from Best Way, police say

Police are looking for three thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Memphis Best Way.

MPD said the furniture rental store on Knight Arnold Rd., which also sells electronics and household goods, was burglarized on December 18, 2021 by three men armed with yellow crowbars.

Newly released surveillance video shows the men grabbing handfuls of goods, including a laptop and handheld computers.

Nearly a month after the burglary, no arrests have been made and investigators are turning to the public for help identifying the three men responsible.

If you have any information about these men or the stolen merchandise, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

