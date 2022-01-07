ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stole from Best Way, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhsMU_0dfshnP500

Police are looking for three thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Memphis Best Way.

MPD said the furniture rental store on Knight Arnold Rd., which also sells electronics and household goods, was burglarized on December 18, 2021 by three men armed with yellow crowbars.

Newly released surveillance video shows the men grabbing handfuls of goods, including a laptop and handheld computers.

Nearly a month after the burglary, no arrests have been made and investigators are turning to the public for help identifying the three men responsible.

If you have any information about these men or the stolen merchandise, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$2 Million in cocaine found during Indiana traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop in Putnam County – $2 million worth of cocaine. In a press release, Indiana State Police said they stopped a tractor-trailer for an inspection when a police dog alerted officers to the smell of illegal drugs. During a search, police said they found 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
85K+
Followers
82K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy