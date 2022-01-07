ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson Station, NY

Queens man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles while trying to cross LI highway

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow9pK_0dfshWLc00

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Queens man was killed on Long Island Thursday night after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross a highway in Port Jefferson Station.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. as the man was trying to cross Nesconset Highway and was struck by a 2019 Honda driven by 30-year-old Kevin Henry.

The man was then immediately struck by a 2013 Volkswagen driven by 42-year-old Jessica Blydenburgh.

A Suffolk County Police official confirmed the victim, identified as 63-year-old Gerard Hamill, was in the left lane of the road when he was struck, and was not in an intersection where pedestrian crossing is permitted.

EMS responded and Hamill was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Both drivers were not injured, and neither are currently facing charges.

Suffolk authorities said both vehicles, however, were impounded for a safety check.

