Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards NBA betting odds, lines, trends

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bulls (25-10) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-19) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 223 for the matchup.

NBA betting odds for Bulls vs. Wizards

Favorite

Over/Under

Bulls-6.5223

Bulls Betting Trends

As the Home Team

  • Chicago has an 11-6 ATS record in home games so far while putting up a record of 13-4 overall in those contests.
  • This season, the Bulls are 4-2 ATS at home when playing as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • Chicago’s games have hit the over on the set point total eight times at home this year.
  • This season at home the Bulls and their opponents have averaged a total of 217.5 points per contest, 5.5 points less than the over/under for this contest.

Last 10 Games

  • Chicago covered the spread four times in its past 10 contests while putting up a 8-2 record straight-up in those games.
  • Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
  • The last 10 Bulls games averaged 218.5 total points, 4.5 fewer points than this matchup’s over/under.
  • In the past 10 games, the Bulls are scoring 2.9 points more per game compared to their season average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Chicago has gone 21-14-0 ATS this season.
  • When they have played as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Bulls are 5-3 against the spread.
  • Chicago has gone over in 17 of its 35 games with a set total (48.6%).
  • The Bulls have been the moneyline favorite 25 total times this season. They’ve finished 20-5 in those games.
  • Chicago has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter.

Wizards Betting Trends

As the Away Team

  • Washington is 9-12 in road contests and has covered the spread seven times on the road.
  • This year, the Wizards have a 0-1 record ATS in road games as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Washington’s road games have gone over the set point total 10 times this season.
  • This season on the road the Wizards and their opponents have averaged a total of 214.6 points per contest, 8.4 points fewer than the over/under for this contest.

Last 10 Games

  • Washington has a 4-6 record straight-up in its last 10 contests, while covering the spread six times in those games.
  • The final scores of the past 10 Washington games have surpassed the set total six times.
  • The last 10 Wizards games averaged 217.1 total points, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup’s over/under.
  • Across their past 10 games, the Wizards have scored 3.7 more points per contest compared to their 107.1 PPG season-long scoring average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Washington has an 18-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wizards have a 3-3 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.
  • Washington has hit the over in 19 of its 38 games with a set total (50%).
  • The Wizards have been underdogs in 21 games this season and won nine (42.9%) of those contests.
  • Washington has a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

Over/Under Trends

  • Chicago games have finished with more than 223 points 12 times so far this season.
  • Washington’s games have gone over 223 points on 15 occasions this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 5.2 points per game fewer than the total for this matchup (223).
  • The total for this game is 223 points, 6.7 higher than the combined points allowed for these two teams.
  • The over/under in this game is 223 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in Bulls games this season.
  • The over/under for this game is 7.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Wizards games (215.9).

Bulls Player Props

  • DeMar DeRozan: 26.9 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
  • Zach LaVine: 26.3 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 42 3PT% (105-for-250)
  • Nikola Vucevic: 15.9 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (49-for-139)
  • Lonzo Ball: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (91-for-222)
  • Alex Caruso: 8.4 PTS, 2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (28-for-77)

NamePoints O/URebounds O/UAssists O/U

DeMar DeRozan25.54.54.5

Zach LaVine24.54.53.5

Nikola Vucevic18.511.53.5

Lonzo Ball12.54.54.5

Wizards Player Props

  • Bradley Beal: 24.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 45.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (51-for-177)
  • Kyle Kuzma: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (68-for-209)
  • Montrezl Harrell: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 64.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Daniel Gafford: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%
  • Spencer Dinwiddie: 13.1 PTS, 5.6 AST, 39.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (50-for-150)

