Apple's workout service Fitness Plus can help you get your sweat on at home with the help of your Apple Watch ($409 at eBay). CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana tried it out for a week and said it was "easy to use and beginner-friendly" -- you can check out her full Apple Fitness Plus review here. The service also includes a Time to Walk feature that has celebrities like Dolly Parton telling stories as they themselves are on a walk, and includes a few songs to listen to as you stroll.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO