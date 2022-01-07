Police mourn captain's death

Wilson police Capt. Reggie Smith is pictured with his wife, Adrienne. Smith died of a medical condition while in the line of duty, the city of Wilson announced Friday.

The Wilson Police Department is mourning the loss of longtime officer and friend Capt. Reggie Smith.

The city of Wilson announced Smith’s death Friday afternoon. He died from a medical condition while in the line of duty, according to a city press release. He was 43.

“Reggie is a friend that comes along once in a lifetime,” said Wilson Police Chief Scott Biddle. “Not just for me, but for the city of Wilson. I believe that no one has done more for the youth in Wilson than Reggie Smith. He was the backbone of our Police Athletic League and was a mentor to numerous young people, and the best example I can think of for every law enforcement officer. We lost a friend, a brother, a father and an outstanding person. God has called home a great right-hand man.”

Smith, who began as a patrol officer and worked his way through the ranks, served the department for nearly 23 years. He was promoted to captain in 2018.

Smith was an integral part of the Wilson Police Athletic League and most recently served as its president. PAL is the department’s flagship program and offers free youth camps throughout the year, including the summer.

Smith played a big part in school outreach over the years, too. He served as a mentor and friend to countless Wilson children and teens.

Funeral and memorial arrangements are incomplete. The Wilson Police Department will honor Smith’s memory in the coming days, according to city officials.