New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson found a bit of rhythm down the stretch and showed some positives against the Bucs. The New York Jets have had their struggles under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, and adding a rookie quarterback into the mix has lead to some growing pains. They’ve put together some better performances down the stretch, one of which was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. It was also one of the best games Zach Wilson has played so far this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO