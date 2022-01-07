ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas court ruling keeps law allowing COVID lawsuits alive

By Knss Staff
The Kansas Supreme Court is keeping intact a law that allows people to sue counties over mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions and obtain quick trial-court decisions. The court declined Friday to consider whether it's constitutional for a state law to require judges to rule on such lawsuits within 10 days.

It concluded that a Johnson County judge had no business striking down the law in a case that dealt with another legal question. Judge David Hauber's decision against the law applying to counties was in a lawsuit against a school district's mask mandate.

School districts were covered by another law that's since expired.

