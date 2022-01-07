ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Santana Row Residential Building, Rescue 1

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Friday afternoon were able to knock down a fire in a five-story residential building on Santana Row that required one person to be rescued from a second-story balcony. The...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

