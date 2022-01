A number of acts currently on tour have been relying on specially trained dogs to sniff out COVID-19 before a show needs to be cancelled. As reported by Rolling Stone, Eric Church, Tool, Metallica and The Black Keys have brought dogs on board that are able to sniff for traces of the virus in anyone involved backstage, including members of their crew and entourage. If they detect the virus after sniffing people’s hands and feet, they sit down.

