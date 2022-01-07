ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cardiac arrest: Defibrillator thefts 'risking lives'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLives are being put at risk by people who steal and vandalise defibrillators, the Welsh Ambulance Trust has said. It said at least eight had been stolen or damaged in the past 12 months. Cardiac arrest survivor Alan Mathias said it was "just incredible" people would target the life-saving...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thousands arrested for West Midlands car thefts

More than 2,000 people were arrested on suspicion of stealing cars in the West Midlands last year. West Midlands Police said it recovered 1,004 stolen vehicles in the region between January and November 2021. Among the 2,371 people arrested by officers were five teenagers suspected of being involved in 30...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdrb.com

Surveillance video leads to arrests in Madison car theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video helped police identify two car theft suspects in southern Indiana. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested John Taulbee, 47, and Sonia Slone, 35. The department said a car was reported stolen from Jefferson Street in the downtown area on...
MADISON, IN
lakepowelllife.com

St. George Man Arrested for Debit Card Theft

A St. George man has been arrested for allegedly charging over $5,000 on a debit card after failing to return it to a customer in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. The investigation was opened last week when an officer was following up on a debit card theft report. A review of bank statements from the missing card led officers to the Utah State Liquor store. There, employees were able to provide a photo from video surveillance. The photo lead officers to 24-year-old Justin Mikel Gerry. When officers questioned Gerry, he reportedly admitted to using the bank card. He said the victim had come through the drive-thru where he worked and handed him the card to pay for food. Gerry kept the card instead of returning it, and started using it to pay for purchases. Gerry was arrested and is facing 2 second-degree felonies, and a 3rd degree felony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drone helps save cardiac arrest patient in Sweden

An autonomous drone has helped to save the life of a 71-year-old man who was suffering a cardiac arrest. The drone delivered a defibrillator to a doctor helping the man, who became ill while shovelling snow outside his house in Trollhattan, Sweden. The man, who didn't wish to be named,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vandalism#Cardiac Arrest#St John Ambulance#The Welsh Ambulance Trust#Mold Flintshire#Cpr
BBC

Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
radionwtn.com

Looter Arrested In Kountry Korner Theft

Dresden, Tenn.–The Dresden Police Department has arrested a female involved in a burglary and theft at Kountry Korner in Dresden this week. Kountry Korner was destroyed in the December 10 tornado, but owners have been selling what items that could be salvaged at a discount. Dresden Chief of Police...
DRESDEN, TN
BBC

Two arrested after 10 bodies found in car in Mexico

Two arrests have been made after 10 bodies were found inside a car in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas. The discovery came after the vehicle was left outside a historic local state governor's office in the middle of a public square. Officials became suspicious of the car, a Mazda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nwestiowa.com

Hospers woman arrested for Walmart theft

SIOUX CENTER—A 49-year-old rural Hospers woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 26, on a charge of fourth-degree theft for an incident in Sioux Center. The arrest of Meredith Elaine Schleis stemmed from her exiting Walmart with $366.92 of merchandise without paying for it at about 7:10 a.m., according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Three arrested for Amazon theft ring

Three people were arrested following a theft ring involving Amazon drivers. St. Louis man says he waited 10 hours for ambulance. Cold temperatures and then a wet and warmer weekend. Civil Service Board releases Shreveport Police Chief candidate scores. Harmony Montgomery's Father Arrested. Harmony Montgomery: Police ignored warnings, family says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shore News Network

Postal Employee Arrested For Theft Of Mail

Ocala, Florida –United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the filing of a. and arrest of Miranda Delee Farleigh (25, Ocklawaha) for theft of mail matter by a postal employee. If convicted, Farleigh faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. According to court documents, Farleigh worked...
OCALA, FL
The Oakland Press

Teens arrested in semi truck theft

Five teenagers, aged 14-17, were arrested after the weekend theft of four semi trucks from a trucking company in Pontiac. Midwest Transportation called authorities and reported the four trucks stolen. The Oakland County Sheriff’s. Office recovered three of the trucks from different locations in Pontiac, then found the fourth...
PONTIAC, MI
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
westkentuckystar.com

Alabama pair arrested for theft

Extra patrols in a storm damaged area of Graves County resulted in the arrest of 2 people from Alabama. Deputies from Campbell County, assisting the Graves County Sheriff's Office, spotted a vehicle with Alabama plates in the Cardinal Road area that was full of items they suspected were stolen. Deputies...
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Five arrested following two month theft investigation

A theft investigation that began on October 25, 2021, resulted in five arrests on Tuesday by the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Shane Bender and Aaron Sessions were arrested and charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree. James Goram, William Fuller and Mahala Davis were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
cw34.com

Three arrested for South Florida catalytic converter thefts

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts in Port Saint Lucie. Officers with the Port Saint Lucie Police Department came across the suspects around 3:20 a.m. while patrolling along SW Biltmore St. Two women, 33-year-old Danaisy Leal Valle and 44-year-old Odalys Perez Hasty, were found in a black Mercedes SUV with multiple converters inside the vehicle.
FLORIDA STATE
Niagara Gazette

Car theft suspect arrested

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Newfane man Thursday after he found operating a stolen car in the Town of Lockport. After receiving a report about a stolen car from a residence on Birchwood Drive, deputies located and stopped the vehicle on Beattie Avenue. The vehicle's driver, Willie J. Brantley III of Newfane was taken into custody, and charged with third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
LOCKPORT, NY
Texoma's Homepage

Woman carrying red stocking arrested for mail theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Reports of a woman carrying a red stocking looking in residents mailboxes leads to the arrest of a woman on mail theft charges on Christmas Eve. According to records, Amber Kidwell, 35, was booked into Wichita County Jail on a $1,500 bond. Police were dispatched to Williams and Tulsa to check […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City woman, 53, arrested in porch thefts

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old city woman for allegedly stealing packages from the front porches of several homes. At 12:36 p.m., Detective Fariyd Holmes saw Louise Brown walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place and stopped her because Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer Holmes had recently distributed to officers, police said in a news release.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Valley Times-News

LaFayette man arrested for theft of Freightliner truck

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had investigated a burglary and theft of property at Jeff Dodgen Logging, Inc. in the area of Chambers County Road 62 and Chambers County Road 53. The owner of the business offered a $1,000 reward to the person with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offenders. This reward is no longer available, as the CCSO has arrested James Kason Shaver, 23, of LaFayette.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley Hospital temporarily suspends admission of cardiac arrest patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Hospital is temporarily not accepting cardiac arrest patients due to staffing issues. Those experiencing a heart attack or chest pain will have to be taken to other area hospitals. Northwest Healthcare, which runs the hospital, released the following statement. “Like many hospitals...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy