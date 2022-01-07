Cardiac arrest: Defibrillator thefts 'risking lives'

A St. George man has been arrested for allegedly charging over $5,000 on a debit card after failing to return it to a customer in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. The investigation was opened last week when an officer was following up on a debit card theft report. A review of bank statements from the missing card led officers to the Utah State Liquor store. There, employees were able to provide a photo from video surveillance. The photo lead officers to 24-year-old Justin Mikel Gerry. When officers questioned Gerry, he reportedly admitted to using the bank card. He said the victim had come through the drive-thru where he worked and handed him the card to pay for food. Gerry kept the card instead of returning it, and started using it to pay for purchases. Gerry was arrested and is facing 2 second-degree felonies, and a 3rd degree felony.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO