ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California prisons suspend in-person visitations amid COVID outbreaks

By Katelyn Stark, Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aksX8_0dfsbo4Y00

(KTXL) — The California prison system has suspended in-person visits as facilities across the state report COVID-19 outbreaks.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said visits will transition to video-only visits starting Saturday and stay that way until further notice.

One-hour video visits can be scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays, CDCR said.

CDCR cited an increase in cases among inmates and staff for the change in visitation plans. In recent days, several institutions, including Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento, have reported that some or all of their facilities have shifted into Phase 1 of CDCR’s visitation roadmap . Phase 1 means the facility has reported three or more COVID-19 cases among inmates in a 14-day period.

California prisons fight virus outbreaks amid staff concerns

By Wednesday, Folsom State Prison had shifted to Phase 1 after reporting 34 cases among inmates in a two-week period. The following day, California State Prison, Sacramento reported Facilities B and C had shifted to Phase 1 of CDCR’s roadmap, with 12 new cases in 14 days and staffing shortages.

Data posted by CDCR shows both prisons tested 50% of their total populations in that time.

In comparison, Folsom State Prison reported 81 new COVID-19 cases among prison staff in the most recent 14-day period. California State Prison, Sacramento also reported 81 new cases among its staff during those two weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a religious or medical exemption. The administration argues in part that frequent testing can help limit the virus’s spread.

But large percentages of employees who are required to be tested twice weekly aren’t doing so, “and most of those workers face no consequences,” inmates’ attorneys said in a recent court filing , citing figures that officials now say are suspect.

Corrections officials told the Associated Press they “continue to enforce a mask mandate for all staff, and require unvaccinated workers to wear N95 masks and submit to twice-weekly testing — twice the frequency required” by the California Department of Public Health.

They also said in a statement they are “diligently resolving discrepancies in the staff COVID-19 vaccination and testing data” but can’t yet provide updated statistics.

At the start of the year, inmates statewide had to be fully vaccinated to have in-person or family visits, unless they have approved religious or medical exemptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Gov. Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all immigrants in the country illegally under the budget Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Monday. It’s part of his effort to address what he termed five of the most populous state’s biggest challenges in a $286.4 billion budget that builds on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job

Hospitals around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing. California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
FOX40

Covered California enrollment begins as COVID cases surge

Even for people who avoid hospitalization during a case of COVID-19, treatment could still cost $1,300 out of pocket, without insurance. On average, that cost rises to $127,000 for those who need hospitalization and time in the ICU. Peter Lee, the president of Covered California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss how you and your family can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

West Sacramento mayor discusses housing for homeless population

This time last year, one block of West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento was covered in drywall dust and piles of materials. This year, some of the city’s homeless population are off the streets and inside one of Mercy Housing’s newest supportive projects. West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero joined Sonseeahray to share more about this […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Visitations#Ktxl#Cdcr#Folsom State Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy