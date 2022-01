Ella Bella went missing in 2017 while the family was moving from Canby to Portland. Fortunately, she was microchipped.A former Canby family received an early Christmas present when they were reunited with their cat, four years after it originally went missing — all thanks to a microchip placed in the animal years ago. Sherwood's Cat Adoption Team, also known as CAT, reported that the cat, Ella Bella, originally came in for a spay appointment in 2017 when she was still a kitten. "I got her fixed at CAT, and one of things you could do was add a microchip to...

4 DAYS AGO