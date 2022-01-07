ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

As rookie season nears finish, Steelers' Najee Harris not basking in personal success

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YZDq_0dfsaW6900
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) tries to evade Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) as he runs the ball in the first half Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris believes all rookies enter the NFL with expectations, and he’s no exception.

And as he prepares to finish a season in which he leads all first-year running backs in virtually every statistical category, one would think he exceeded any realistic goals.

Harris, though, quit caring about personal success during the season and focused on cementing the foundation of a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that includes three other rookie starters.

“The way the year played out and the way I just viewed everything of how young our team is, some of those goals shifted more to how can we improve as a team?” Harris said this week after being named the team’s rookie of the year. “It was getting other rookies going. I think my goals shifted to how I can help the team more and improve and get better each game.”

It’s safe to say Harris has done his part. In three of the past four games, he has topped 90 yards rushing, and he enjoyed a breakout performance Monday night in a 26-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns when he rushed for a season-high 188 yards on 28 carries.

In the process, Harris set the franchise single-season rookie rushing total, eclipsing Franco Harris’ 1,055 yards from 1972. Najee Harris increased his total to 1,172 yards heading into the final game of the regular season Sunday at Baltimore.

The strong finishing kick contradicts the so-called rookie wall that is supposed to hit first-year players sometime around December. In college, players are used to a 12-game schedule that typically ends after Thanksgiving. In the NFL, players face a 20-game grind, including preseason.

Harris said he is fanatical about taking care of his 6-foot-1, 230-pound build. He also is a fan of inspirational quotes and saw enough compiled by author Miyamoto Musashi that Harris was inspired to read “The Book of Five Rings,” which was written in the 1600s.

Harris saw Steelers quarterbacks receive the book as a Christmas gift and asked for a copy.

“It talks about how taking care of your body is important for a warrior,” Harris said. “I think that’s true and just in life. I think that has helped me a lot.”

Not only has Harris rewritten many team rookie records, he is fourth in the NFL in rushing and scrimmage yards, and the next time he fumbles will be his first. He has taken 296 carries and 366 touches without putting the ball on the ground.

“It’s his whole makeup: mentally, physically, his knowledge of the game,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “He’s such a great competitor. Everything that encompasses Najee is built for it, not just his physical body. He’s so competitive. As you watch him push the pile, he makes sure he gets the first down. Those last extra inches are so critical to a drive continuing. He does everything he can possibly do and knows where he has to get to.

“We’ve watched that grow exponentially from the start of the year to now, and he continues to do that. A lot of that comes from 11 men doing their job right.”

According to fellow rookie Pat Freiermuth, Harris has made sure to stay in tune with the other players on offense, particularly those doing the blocking. It’s a group that included two other rookies in left tackle Dan Moore and center Kendrick Green.

“He’s always doing the extra things,” Freiermuth said. “That’s something a lot of us can learn from him. At such a young age, he’s been able to act like a vet in that way.”

Ben Roethlisberger was appreciative of Harris’ performance against the Browns because it helped the 39-year-old quarterback win his final game at Heinz Field. It reminded Roethlisberger of how, in his second season, he helped Jerome Bettis get a Super Bowl ring in his final season.

“He’s going to be a lot of fun to watch here for a long time,” Roethlisberger said. “I told him when he got here: This town loves its defense and loves running backs. He’s got a chance to really embrace this town and for this town to embrace him. I think he loves that challenge.”

Comments / 0

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Najee Harris could finish the year as the NFL’s 2nd leading rusher

It’s already been a pretty remarkable rookie season for Steelers 2021 first round pick, Najee Harris. From breaking Franco Harris’ rookie rushing record, setting the rookie record for receptions in a game/season, and winning the Joe Greene Steelers team rookie of the year award. It is more than fair to say he is experiencing one of the best rookie years in Steelers history. But it could get a little more sweeter for the former Alabama star. With one game left in the season Harris is within striking distance of Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb to become the second leading rusher in the NFL this year.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Game vs. Ravens With Elbow Injury

Najee Harris got all of one drive against the Ravens before coming up with an injury. Despite over 350 touches this year and no injury sustained, Harris came up with an injury after a short grab on an out route. It appeared on the play that he got rolled up...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers-Ravens matchup preview: Najee Harris vs. Patrick Queen

Najee Harris took his second carry against the Ravens last month and ran right into Patrick Queen, driving his legs for a few extra yards while Queen held on as tightly as he could. As the two got up, Harris patted Queen on the head, then returned to the huddle.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Top Alabama Running Backs in the NFL: Najee Harris is already a star

It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide know a thing or two about turning college football running backs into NFL players. With yet another one set to make his entrance into the league in Brian Robinson Jr., where do all the current Alabama RBs stack up against one another? Who’s had the most success in 2021? Here’s the ranking of current Alabama running backs in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Miyamoto Musashi
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin goes viral for dance moves after Steelers’ massive win

Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
NFL
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
706
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy