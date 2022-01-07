ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the 8 ball by Big Band of Boom

Cover picture for the articleHow does mixing art funk and ‘50s jive sound with hard rock drums and bass to the inexperienced sound? Unbelievable. Think again. Big Band of Boom is creating this sound with “Behind the 8 Ball”, the second track in their debut EP which represents their collaboration with US swing...

8-Bit Big Band • Backwards Compatible

In case someone isn’t familiar with the term, “Backwards Compatible” refers to the ability of a new technology to use material from its predecessor. A Blu-Ray player that plays DVDs is backward compatible. It is a perfect name for the third release of the 8-Bit Big Band, a New York City orchestra arranging and performing video game themes as big bold jazz.
Red Little Hands (Only You Know) by Le Days

Each person decides how they want to wrap the year and bring it to a closure in order to have a happy ending and a fresh start. On December 30, the Swedish music project Le Days by Daniel Hedin takes a different approach, concluding the year with the melancholy, disturbing, and emotional tune "Red Little Hands (Only You Know)." They create a music video to depict the suffering a few days later, on January 3rd.
Forever by Venus in Arms

When most birds initially try to fly, they flop around and struggle to control their wings. With her piece "Forever," Olivia Barchard's music project "Venus in Arms" undoubtedly stretched her wings and flew high. Slow beats and delicate vocals set the tone for "Forever," a single about holding on to...
The ‘Big 4′ Bands of 10 Rock + Punk Subgenres

Inspired by the famous “Big 4” of thrash metal — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax – we published our ultimate ranking of the top four acts in 17 other metal subgenres. It was a polarizing piece, for sure, but one that simply had to be made (and was a blast to put together). Now, we’re setting our sights on the main four within 10 formative rock and punk categories.
No Excuses by Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E)

It’s official. Just like the death of the author, the death of the genre is on the rise. The COVID pandemic has driven many bands to break free from the confines of strict genre dos and don’ts. Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E) is no exception but what they’re doing in their newest album No Excuses is by far one of the most revolutionary sounds in the alt-rock scene.
Politic by 9 O'CLOCK NASTY

It starts with the guitar, the bass closely follows, then the lyrics wash out what’s left of last day’s sleep. Listening to 9 O’clock Nasty -a Leicester-based, post-millennial, music-collective- can never get more exciting, what with their insanely slithering bass sound and their notoriously well-written lyrics. Their newest EP Politic is not just for the average garage rock listener, but a la Styx style their heartland rock is fueled with everyday energy, with three powerful tracks that are meant to provoke and invoke feelings.
Peace with the Devil by Chucky Trading Co

I first heard of "Chucky Trading Co" in December, when I got the opportunity to interview them. I listened to their first CTC album, which was released on December 1, 2021, and has 15 touching songs about love, life, and human nature. "Peace with the Devil" is their third album release; the single's title drew me in, and I was blown away! CS Taber's dynamic work with producer Everett Young results in fantastic folk-rock rhythms.
Konsultanté K. by JEM DOULTON

Jem Dalton performs an instrumental work that is epic, trippy, and dynamic. "Konsultanté K" is the ninth of twelve tracks Jem released in 2021, and it was published on December 31. Jem worked on this incredible track with Kevin Toublant on bass, Moog, and Jamie McCradie on guitar, and Dem Castellanos mixed and co-produced it.
Tension by Annie Dukes

The sisterhood of the traveling musicians, or should we just call them Annie Dukes. When a death brought Cassidy Lee, Emma Moseley, Michelle Spaulding, and Lindsey Michelle together, Annie Dukes was formed to create a unique sound that brought us to the punk rock Riot Grrrl attitude with a subtle hint of Dixie Chicks thrown in.
Awaken by ELECTROMAGNETICPULSE

"ELECTROMAGNETICPULSE" is the name of an Australian musical project, and you'll be electrified by the electro tunes and the wake up call to reality that feels like defibrillation to wake up again, although I'm not sure where you'll be after you're "Awaken." Ali Nooriafsher, a Bondi, Australia-based psych-rock/electronic singer and...
Break the Attitude by Oscar Peris

The Spanish Bob Dylan? Think again, for Oscar Peris has more than meets the eye, or the ears for that matter. In his latest album Break the Attitude, Oscar has translated some of his Spanish songs into English versions in addition to two brand new songs. Through Break the Attitude,...
Ice Cap by Midwest Delusions

Sharing personal life experiences through music always comes out with great, heartfelt outcomes. "Midwest Delusions" is a unique musical project name for the unique solo artist "Ezra T." As the artist states, the name reflects the feeling of driving through nowhere, trying to get somewhere, and if you've ever felt lost and trying to set your foot on the road, you’ll agree that Ezra has his own mark, starting with his project name and down to his distinct alternative rock music.
Sharp Teeth, Dashing Smile by Alien Machine

For anybody who has lost sense of self because of a job, had their dreams crushed under the stomps of capitalism, Alien Machine’s album Sharp Teeth, Dashing Smile is the 2022 national anthem. There’s no denying how the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the music scene. Artists got bolder, tougher, and...
Interview with Will Purdue

Owning the warmest voice that can bring you serenity, "Will Purdue" is a talented musician who is a songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist. His music is somewhere between Alt-Country, Alternative Rock, and Indie Folk. He draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Leonard Cohen, and REM, and his music reflects those inspirations. Even on the darkest days, his music may make you believe you're safe and sound. We conducted a brief conversation with him and discovered the following:
Interview with Karoshi

An Australian industrial metal sound that brings to mind tracks from legendary heavy metal artists such as Marilyn Manson, Fear Factory, and Rob Zombie; Karoshi’s “Become” featuring vocals from the legendary Chris Dubrow is furious and a surge of malicious adrenaline to spice up this icy cold weather. We had the pleasure of interviewing the artists:
Album: Singularity by Sunset Afire

Is There Anybody Out There? Well, if there’s an answer to that Pink Floyd, everybody’s favorite space rock band has proved it with lengthy long instrumentals, hypnotic otherworldly sounds. Coming from a similar territory, if albeit more synthesizer-heavy, and with stronger vocals, Sunset Afire’s Singularity is a work of wonder, mixing wonderful guitar solos with interposed sound effects and cosmic lyrics.
Album: Young, Dumb & Stupid by Shedonist

Musically wise, the year 2021 finished with a bang! As many bands and solo artists produced new incredible music to end the year and get us pumped for what's to come in 2022. "At the heart of the tragedy, there are lines of joy" I always see how true this quote is every time artists create amazing, touching work during difficult times, whether personally or globally, and as the world suffers from Covid-19 and lives frustrated days, some people manage to make the best of their time. "Shedonist" is a band that embodies all I've mentioned; they were able to release their album on December 3rd to amaze us with their rock 'n' roll soul; "Young, Dumb & Stupid" includes eight killer tracks that indicate they are, contrary to the album title: "Powerful, Talented & on Fire."
Disappear by Under Neptune

The amazing musician, who has been chasing his ambitions and releasing music since 2017, is encouraging us to do the same with his new single "Disappear." Daniel Monteiro's unique music project, Under Neptune, is based in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada. He'll release an EP in 2022, and one of the single tracks, "Disappear," was released on January 7th.
The Saint Of Everything by Bob Gemmell

There’s that heavenly feeling when you’re on a car ride and everyone else is talking about all the life-disturbing events and their voices are getting louder, but you just can’t hear a thing as you've got your headphones on, your melodies on, and your eyes are shifting between the sky and the road, as you enjoy the music aligning with nature. That's how "The Saint of Everything" made me feel. It’s calming and freeing, like some breezy air in the middle of August's sweltering heat.
Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

We start off another year of Sessions from Studio A with a bang this week. Join us for a live performance from Chicago's Blueshift Big Band with a mix of originals and standards. We'll also hear two unique worlds collide with their big band renditions of classic video game soundtracks. Special thanks to band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons for making this week's show become a reality.
