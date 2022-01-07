Behind the 8 ball by Big Band of Boom

Musically wise, the year 2021 finished with a bang! As many bands and solo artists produced new incredible music to end the year and get us pumped for what's to come in 2022. "At the heart of the tragedy, there are lines of joy" I always see how true this quote is every time artists create amazing, touching work during difficult times, whether personally or globally, and as the world suffers from Covid-19 and lives frustrated days, some people manage to make the best of their time. "Shedonist" is a band that embodies all I've mentioned; they were able to release their album on December 3rd to amaze us with their rock 'n' roll soul; "Young, Dumb & Stupid" includes eight killer tracks that indicate they are, contrary to the album title: "Powerful, Talented & on Fire."

