Break the Attitude by Oscar Peris

rockeramagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish Bob Dylan? Think again, for Oscar Peris has more than meets the eye, or the ears for that matter. In his latest album Break the Attitude, Oscar has translated some of his Spanish songs into English versions in addition to two brand new songs. Through Break the...

www.rockeramagazine.com

American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Bound For Glory by Reverend James Elmore Jenkins

American music, what’s not to love? The Supernatural style lone hero in a muscle car, riding into the sun with folk-rock and blues tracks ramming in the stereos. One can easily imagine Reverend James Elmore Jenkins’s music as the soundtrack to the pinnacle of one of America’s iconic TV series as it is salt of the earth, grungy, and Gospel-infused. Like a modern hymn, Reverend James Elmore Jenkins’s album Bound for Glory is an album for the cross-state car ride. Like a 3 Doors Down, Bob Dylan mashup, Bound for Glory retains its original sound without paying homage to the blues legends such as Blind Willie Johnson, Blind Willie McTell, and Skip James.
MUSIC
Forever by Venus in Arms

Forever by Venus in Arms

When most birds initially try to fly, they flop around and struggle to control their wings. With her piece "Forever," Olivia Barchard's music project "Venus in Arms" undoubtedly stretched her wings and flew high. Slow beats and delicate vocals set the tone for "Forever," a single about holding on to...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Red Little Hands (Only You Know) by Le Days

Each person decides how they want to wrap the year and bring it to a closure in order to have a happy ending and a fresh start. On December 30, the Swedish music project Le Days by Daniel Hedin takes a different approach, concluding the year with the melancholy, disturbing, and emotional tune "Red Little Hands (Only You Know)." They create a music video to depict the suffering a few days later, on January 3rd.
MUSIC
Person
Bob Dylan
rockeramagazine.com

Peace with the Devil by Chucky Trading Co

I first heard of "Chucky Trading Co" in December, when I got the opportunity to interview them. I listened to their first CTC album, which was released on December 1, 2021, and has 15 touching songs about love, life, and human nature. "Peace with the Devil" is their third album release; the single's title drew me in, and I was blown away! CS Taber's dynamic work with producer Everett Young results in fantastic folk-rock rhythms.
MUSIC
Tension by Annie Dukes

Tension by Annie Dukes

The sisterhood of the traveling musicians, or should we just call them Annie Dukes. When a death brought Cassidy Lee, Emma Moseley, Michelle Spaulding, and Lindsey Michelle together, Annie Dukes was formed to create a unique sound that brought us to the punk rock Riot Grrrl attitude with a subtle hint of Dixie Chicks thrown in.
MUSIC
Politic by 9 O'CLOCK NASTY

Politic by 9 O'CLOCK NASTY

It starts with the guitar, the bass closely follows, then the lyrics wash out what’s left of last day’s sleep. Listening to 9 O’clock Nasty -a Leicester-based, post-millennial, music-collective- can never get more exciting, what with their insanely slithering bass sound and their notoriously well-written lyrics. Their newest EP Politic is not just for the average garage rock listener, but a la Styx style their heartland rock is fueled with everyday energy, with three powerful tracks that are meant to provoke and invoke feelings.
MUSIC
Interview with Alex Bedford

Interview with Alex Bedford

Alex Bedford’s “Something About You” recalls the blue-eyed-soul great tracks of the 2000s such as “If You’re Not the One” by Daniel Bedingfield. With a distinct guitar sound and heartfelt lyrics, “Something About You” is your average I had to see about a girl situation and that’s why we had to interview the artist to ask about his creative journey:
MUSIC
#Art#Soundcloud#Spanish
rockeramagazine.com

No Excuses by Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E)

It’s official. Just like the death of the author, the death of the genre is on the rise. The COVID pandemic has driven many bands to break free from the confines of strict genre dos and don’ts. Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E) is no exception but what they’re doing in their newest album No Excuses is by far one of the most revolutionary sounds in the alt-rock scene.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Behind the 8 ball by Big Band of Boom

How does mixing art funk and ‘50s jive sound with hard rock drums and bass to the inexperienced sound? Unbelievable. Think again. Big Band of Boom is creating this sound with “Behind the 8 Ball”, the second track in their debut EP which represents their collaboration with US swing hop band Speakeasy Streets.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Awaken by ELECTROMAGNETICPULSE

"ELECTROMAGNETICPULSE" is the name of an Australian musical project, and you'll be electrified by the electro tunes and the wake up call to reality that feels like defibrillation to wake up again, although I'm not sure where you'll be after you're "Awaken." Ali Nooriafsher, a Bondi, Australia-based psych-rock/electronic singer and...
MUSIC
Solid Gold by Molosser

Solid Gold by Molosser

"Molosser," the duo of Tess and Jahn, make their mark on the music world with two downtuned acoustic guitars and vocals, taking us to the splendor of the countryside. Following the release of their debut album "Appear" in 2021, they decided to develop Barebones Live Sessions, which will be released gradually in January 2022, based on four tracks from the album. The 1/4, "Solid Gold," will be released on January 6.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with Anindya Mukherjee

The Indian music scene has recently defied expectations attracting more listeners and bringing in a new vibe to an already changing music scene. Anindya Mukherjee’s single “Begin Again” is a pop-rock melody mixed with an Indian vibe. We had the privilege to interview the artist using these questions:
WORLD
Ice Cap by Midwest Delusions

Ice Cap by Midwest Delusions

Sharing personal life experiences through music always comes out with great, heartfelt outcomes. "Midwest Delusions" is a unique musical project name for the unique solo artist "Ezra T." As the artist states, the name reflects the feeling of driving through nowhere, trying to get somewhere, and if you've ever felt lost and trying to set your foot on the road, you’ll agree that Ezra has his own mark, starting with his project name and down to his distinct alternative rock music.
MUSIC
Interview with Will Purdue

Interview with Will Purdue

Owning the warmest voice that can bring you serenity, "Will Purdue" is a talented musician who is a songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist. His music is somewhere between Alt-Country, Alternative Rock, and Indie Folk. He draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Leonard Cohen, and REM, and his music reflects those inspirations. Even on the darkest days, his music may make you believe you're safe and sound. We conducted a brief conversation with him and discovered the following:
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Elvis Costello Recalls Early Punk Attitude

Elvis Costello looked back at his early self while promoting his latest album, A Boy Named If, which drops on Friday (January 14th). When asked about his legendary ban from Saturday Night Live after the Attractions' 1977 appearance when he stopped performing the previously-rehearsed song “Less Than Zero” to launch into the then-unreleased “Radio Radio.”
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Album: Young, Dumb & Stupid by Shedonist

Musically wise, the year 2021 finished with a bang! As many bands and solo artists produced new incredible music to end the year and get us pumped for what's to come in 2022. "At the heart of the tragedy, there are lines of joy" I always see how true this quote is every time artists create amazing, touching work during difficult times, whether personally or globally, and as the world suffers from Covid-19 and lives frustrated days, some people manage to make the best of their time. "Shedonist" is a band that embodies all I've mentioned; they were able to release their album on December 3rd to amaze us with their rock 'n' roll soul; "Young, Dumb & Stupid" includes eight killer tracks that indicate they are, contrary to the album title: "Powerful, Talented & on Fire."
MUSIC
Disappear by Under Neptune

Disappear by Under Neptune

The amazing musician, who has been chasing his ambitions and releasing music since 2017, is encouraging us to do the same with his new single "Disappear." Daniel Monteiro's unique music project, Under Neptune, is based in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada. He'll release an EP in 2022, and one of the single tracks, "Disappear," was released on January 7th.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

The Saint Of Everything by Bob Gemmell

There’s that heavenly feeling when you’re on a car ride and everyone else is talking about all the life-disturbing events and their voices are getting louder, but you just can’t hear a thing as you've got your headphones on, your melodies on, and your eyes are shifting between the sky and the road, as you enjoy the music aligning with nature. That's how "The Saint of Everything" made me feel. It’s calming and freeing, like some breezy air in the middle of August's sweltering heat.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

WATCH NEW VIDEO BY STEREOTYPED

"The Road" is the second single released from Stereotyped's forthcoming debut album. The video was directed by Hayden Appleton. Here's what the singer/guitarist Spencer Mccall said about the track:. "The Road is one of my favourite songs personally. It's very different from our first release, "The Only One" which is...
MUSIC

