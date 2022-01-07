ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Big Bad Voodoo by Big Band of Boom

rockeramagazine.com
 4 days ago

The Birmingham rock scene has seen some of the most solid names in the history of rock’n’roll. Bands like The Moody Blues, The Electric Light Orchestra, and the legendary Black Sabbath have all emerged from the renowned historical city where landmarks of the Industrial Revolution shaped its history...

www.rockeramagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

The ‘Big 4′ Bands of 10 Rock + Punk Subgenres

Inspired by the famous “Big 4” of thrash metal — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax – we published our ultimate ranking of the top four acts in 17 other metal subgenres. It was a polarizing piece, for sure, but one that simply had to be made (and was a blast to put together). Now, we’re setting our sights on the main four within 10 formative rock and punk categories.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Red Little Hands (Only You Know) by Le Days

Each person decides how they want to wrap the year and bring it to a closure in order to have a happy ending and a fresh start. On December 30, the Swedish music project Le Days by Daniel Hedin takes a different approach, concluding the year with the melancholy, disturbing, and emotional tune "Red Little Hands (Only You Know)." They create a music video to depict the suffering a few days later, on January 3rd.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Break the Attitude by Oscar Peris

The Spanish Bob Dylan? Think again, for Oscar Peris has more than meets the eye, or the ears for that matter. In his latest album Break the Attitude, Oscar has translated some of his Spanish songs into English versions in addition to two brand new songs. Through Break the Attitude,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Band#The Band#Big Bad#Voodoo#Music Video#The Moody Blues#Electric Swing Circus#Soundcloud#Bandcamp
rockeramagazine.com

Peace with the Devil by Chucky Trading Co

I first heard of "Chucky Trading Co" in December, when I got the opportunity to interview them. I listened to their first CTC album, which was released on December 1, 2021, and has 15 touching songs about love, life, and human nature. "Peace with the Devil" is their third album release; the single's title drew me in, and I was blown away! CS Taber's dynamic work with producer Everett Young results in fantastic folk-rock rhythms.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

No Excuses by Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E)

It’s official. Just like the death of the author, the death of the genre is on the rise. The COVID pandemic has driven many bands to break free from the confines of strict genre dos and don’ts. Culture Of Digital Elegance (C.O.D.E) is no exception but what they’re doing in their newest album No Excuses is by far one of the most revolutionary sounds in the alt-rock scene.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Ice Cap by Midwest Delusions

Sharing personal life experiences through music always comes out with great, heartfelt outcomes. "Midwest Delusions" is a unique musical project name for the unique solo artist "Ezra T." As the artist states, the name reflects the feeling of driving through nowhere, trying to get somewhere, and if you've ever felt lost and trying to set your foot on the road, you’ll agree that Ezra has his own mark, starting with his project name and down to his distinct alternative rock music.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with Will Purdue

Owning the warmest voice that can bring you serenity, "Will Purdue" is a talented musician who is a songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist. His music is somewhere between Alt-Country, Alternative Rock, and Indie Folk. He draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Leonard Cohen, and REM, and his music reflects those inspirations. Even on the darkest days, his music may make you believe you're safe and sound. We conducted a brief conversation with him and discovered the following:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
rockeramagazine.com

Sharp Teeth, Dashing Smile by Alien Machine

For anybody who has lost sense of self because of a job, had their dreams crushed under the stomps of capitalism, Alien Machine’s album Sharp Teeth, Dashing Smile is the 2022 national anthem. There’s no denying how the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the music scene. Artists got bolder, tougher, and...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Bound For Glory by Reverend James Elmore Jenkins

American music, what’s not to love? The Supernatural style lone hero in a muscle car, riding into the sun with folk-rock and blues tracks ramming in the stereos. One can easily imagine Reverend James Elmore Jenkins’s music as the soundtrack to the pinnacle of one of America’s iconic TV series as it is salt of the earth, grungy, and Gospel-infused. Like a modern hymn, Reverend James Elmore Jenkins’s album Bound for Glory is an album for the cross-state car ride. Like a 3 Doors Down, Bob Dylan mashup, Bound for Glory retains its original sound without paying homage to the blues legends such as Blind Willie Johnson, Blind Willie McTell, and Skip James.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Politic by 9 O'CLOCK NASTY

It starts with the guitar, the bass closely follows, then the lyrics wash out what’s left of last day’s sleep. Listening to 9 O’clock Nasty -a Leicester-based, post-millennial, music-collective- can never get more exciting, what with their insanely slithering bass sound and their notoriously well-written lyrics. Their newest EP Politic is not just for the average garage rock listener, but a la Styx style their heartland rock is fueled with everyday energy, with three powerful tracks that are meant to provoke and invoke feelings.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Alice Cooper Wants Big Bands To Support Their Crew Through Pandemic

When the pandemic started, a lot of people lost their jobs. When the concerts and shows stopped, the staff working for the productions and all the crew behind the artists lost their income too. That’s why the godfather of Shock Rock Alice Cooper decided to “put money aside” for his team who works backstage and on the road. He encourages other artists to the same.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with Karoshi

An Australian industrial metal sound that brings to mind tracks from legendary heavy metal artists such as Marilyn Manson, Fear Factory, and Rob Zombie; Karoshi’s “Become” featuring vocals from the legendary Chris Dubrow is furious and a surge of malicious adrenaline to spice up this icy cold weather. We had the pleasure of interviewing the artists:
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

PERSEIDE drop new music video

French Alternative/Modern-Metal Rockers PERSEIDE drop new official music video illustrating the song "Protect Our Winters" from 'Conscience' motion picture. New single out now February 11th through all streaming platforms. Just a couple of weeks after the official re-relase of their debut album, French alternative-rock/modern-metallers from Lyon PERSEIDE just unveiled a...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Album: Singularity by Sunset Afire

Is There Anybody Out There? Well, if there’s an answer to that Pink Floyd, everybody’s favorite space rock band has proved it with lengthy long instrumentals, hypnotic otherworldly sounds. Coming from a similar territory, if albeit more synthesizer-heavy, and with stronger vocals, Sunset Afire’s Singularity is a work of wonder, mixing wonderful guitar solos with interposed sound effects and cosmic lyrics.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

The Saint Of Everything by Bob Gemmell

There’s that heavenly feeling when you’re on a car ride and everyone else is talking about all the life-disturbing events and their voices are getting louder, but you just can’t hear a thing as you've got your headphones on, your melodies on, and your eyes are shifting between the sky and the road, as you enjoy the music aligning with nature. That's how "The Saint of Everything" made me feel. It’s calming and freeing, like some breezy air in the middle of August's sweltering heat.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Album: Young, Dumb & Stupid by Shedonist

Musically wise, the year 2021 finished with a bang! As many bands and solo artists produced new incredible music to end the year and get us pumped for what's to come in 2022. "At the heart of the tragedy, there are lines of joy" I always see how true this quote is every time artists create amazing, touching work during difficult times, whether personally or globally, and as the world suffers from Covid-19 and lives frustrated days, some people manage to make the best of their time. "Shedonist" is a band that embodies all I've mentioned; they were able to release their album on December 3rd to amaze us with their rock 'n' roll soul; "Young, Dumb & Stupid" includes eight killer tracks that indicate they are, contrary to the album title: "Powerful, Talented & on Fire."
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Femme Fatale and Rise Up by Cindy-Louise

Like Ke$sha and Elle King before her, Cindy-Louise mixes feminist themes with an indie pop-rock sound that brings her lyrics and her feminine artist persona to the front. In her new releases “Rise Up” and “Femme Fatale”, Cindy-Louise brings the sophisticated to the mainstream through her ultra-feministique music videos and her choice of lyrics.
MUSIC
northernpublicradio.org

Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

We start off another year of Sessions from Studio A with a bang this week. Join us for a live performance from Chicago's Blueshift Big Band with a mix of originals and standards. We'll also hear two unique worlds collide with their big band renditions of classic video game soundtracks. Special thanks to band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons for making this week's show become a reality.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy