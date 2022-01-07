Senior Spotlight on Raoul Djidjoho of Mount Michael brought to you by United Republic Bank

A video of a fight between a white couple and Black American man at the Hilton Copacabana Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil went viral on social media this week. In an interview with Travel Noire, HL Thompson, the Black man who was assaulted, said the couple tried to “jump” the queue of diamond members line at the hotel, where he was trying to check out.
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point Senior Living, there are activities to keep both your body and brain sharp. Local 5 Live visited recently to hear from one resident who would love to call you his neighbor. Eagle Point Senior Living...
To read Senior Spotlight on Kyle Capece brought to you by Makovcika Physical Therapy click the PDF link below: Dec. 31, 2021 E-Edition_split_012.pdf. Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Bay Cities Radio would like to recognize the graduating Class of 2022. Against all odds, you’ve come this far! We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Stay focused and stay strong. Thank You to the Sponsors!
Comments / 0