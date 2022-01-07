MSU COACHES SHOW: Tom Izzo talks Michigan rivalry

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s rivalry week in East Lansing!

Michigan State will travel to Ann Arbor to square off with the Wolverines, so of course the 6 Sports team had to chat with MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo about what the rivalry means.

Izzo talks about all the different types of rivalries in life beyond the basketball court. He also says that MSU and Michigan is at it’s best when both teams are strong, and not when one team is killing the other.

Izzo also talks about how he has a great respect for Juwan Howard and how he has a relationship with almost everyone in their program.

Next up, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas sat down with Marcus Bingham Jr. who is having a breakout senior year with the Spartans.

Bingham is averaging 10.5 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game, way up from his 3.5 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game last year. He’s also playing almost double the minutes.

Nick and Marcus talk about his growth over the years, changing his body and more.

Also on the MSU Coaches Show this week, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress sat down with MSU Hockey Defenseman David Gucciardi, who scored the game winning goal against Michigan Tech in overtime.

Gucciardi even made Sportscenter Top 10 for his sweet game-winning goal.

And lastly is MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole, who made his first appearance on the MSU Coaches Show this week.

Ian and Danton talk about where the MSU Hockey program stands right now, renovations to the hockey facilities, and how that’s affected recruiting.

