ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU COACHES SHOW: Tom Izzo talks Michigan rivalry

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s rivalry week in East Lansing!

Michigan State will travel to Ann Arbor to square off with the Wolverines, so of course the 6 Sports team had to chat with MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo about what the rivalry means.

Izzo talks about all the different types of rivalries in life beyond the basketball court. He also says that MSU and Michigan is at it’s best when both teams are strong, and not when one team is killing the other.

Izzo also talks about how he has a great respect for Juwan Howard and how he has a relationship with almost everyone in their program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbrif_0dfsYsJl00

Next up, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas sat down with Marcus Bingham Jr. who is having a breakout senior year with the Spartans.

Bingham is averaging 10.5 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game, way up from his 3.5 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game last year. He’s also playing almost double the minutes.

Nick and Marcus talk about his growth over the years, changing his body and more.

Also on the MSU Coaches Show this week, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress sat down with MSU Hockey Defenseman David Gucciardi, who scored the game winning goal against Michigan Tech in overtime.

Gucciardi even made Sportscenter Top 10 for his sweet game-winning goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7ehp_0dfsYsJl00

And lastly is MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole, who made his first appearance on the MSU Coaches Show this week.

Ian and Danton talk about where the MSU Hockey program stands right now, renovations to the hockey facilities, and how that’s affected recruiting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXJUh_0dfsYsJl00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WLNS

Lansing piercing shop to offer chip implants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you ever thought about being able to unlock your car or pay at the store just by waving your hand? A body piercing expert is bringing the future to Lansing with a new product. “I went to my, I guess you could say, my final piercing apprenticeship at a shop […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Danton Cole
Person
Juwan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Michigan Tech#Wolverines#Spartans#Sportscenter#Msu Hockey Coach#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WLNS

How you can own a piece of the Mighty Mac

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge is an iconic staple welcoming people into the Upper Peninsula and now, you could take a piece of that home with you. Mackinac Bridge Authority is currently auctioning off pieces of the Mackinac Bridge. These auctions happen twice a year and Kim Nowack, Director of the Mackinac […]
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy