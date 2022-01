A veteran live performer with tons of experience playing songs in front of a crowd, Cody Johnson knows a special song when he hears one. That’s why, despite the fact that he had tons of songs to choose from off his 18-track project, Human The Double Album, Cody didn’t have to deliberate long when it came to choosing the single. The singer says that “‘Til You Can’t” was the obvious choice.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO