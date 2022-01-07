ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Walmart temporarily closes store in Port Richmond amid rise in COVID cases

Another area Walmart is temporarily closed because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The store on the 2200 block of Wheatsheaf Lane in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia was shut down at 2 p.m. Friday.

It will remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday, allowing time for a third-party company to come in and sanitize the store.

Stores in South Philadelphia and Williamstown, New Jersey were also temporarily closed this week .

Both reopened on Thursday.

The company said the closures are part of an "ongoing company-initiated program" that began in 2020 to clean stores amid the pandemic.

In December, 60 stores nationwide were temporarily closed as part of this program.

The company said it will conduct employee health assessments at the store when it reopens.

It also says it is following CDC guidance to require fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high transmission.

The CDC currently identifies Philadelphia as a county with high transmission.

