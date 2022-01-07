Philadelphia mom uses snow day to teach her kids life lessons

While many kids had a snow day on Friday, one West Philadelphia mom schooled her boys in the importance of doing positive work in the community and giving back.

Shaquata Brown says she woke up her three boys up around 5 a.m. to take them to the Fairmount neighborhood where she grew up to shovel sidewalks for her former neighbors.

It's something she used to do as a child.

"When I was a kid, that's what time I woke up. Me and my brothers we woke up at 4 am, put on three pairs of socks, layers of clothes and would go shovel snow," Brown said.

"And what is the lesson here for your boys?" asked Action News anchor Christie Ileto.

"The lesson is to always be proactive, always stay busy, because if you're not staying busy negativity will find you," she said.

An important lesson for her boys, who cleared the sidewalks and porches of a dozen homes before hitting the books for a virtual day of school.

She says they even made some money for their hard work, half of which Brown says her sons will donate to the surviving family members of this week's deadly fire

"I know it's always a good thing to give back to the community. I always tell them there's always someone in a worse situation than us, so you always be grateful and share what you get. That's how you get more," she said.