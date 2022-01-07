Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An intense band of lake effect snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, with zero visibility in the heart of the band. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 3 to 5 inches per hour. This will make travel just about impossible along the stretch of I-81 from around Mannsville south to Parish. Please avoid travel in these areas. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 515 PM EST, a very heavy band of lake effect snow continues to stream in off Lake Ontario, from Mannsville to Parish, extending east across the southern Tug Hill and over southern Lewis County. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Scriba, Richland, New Haven, Mexico, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Port Leyden and Lacona. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 34 and 39. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Some roads will likely be impassable. Avoid travel across these areas if at all possible.
