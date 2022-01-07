Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows in the extreme southern end of the county. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Lake effect snow will be confined to the extreme southern end of Jefferson County near Mannsville. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult over the far southern end of the county, including interstate 81. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. The dangerously low wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO