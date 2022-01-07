ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 23:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Hydaburg, Ketchikan, and Metlakatla. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 14:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof-tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:45:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 05:30:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING Winds are expected to slowly diminish through the morning.
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows in the extreme southern end of the county. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Lake effect snow will be confined to the extreme southern end of Jefferson County near Mannsville. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult over the far southern end of the county, including interstate 81. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. The dangerously low wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An intense band of lake effect snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, with zero visibility in the heart of the band. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 3 to 5 inches per hour. This will make travel just about impossible along the stretch of I-81 from around Mannsville south to Parish. Please avoid travel in these areas. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 515 PM EST, a very heavy band of lake effect snow continues to stream in off Lake Ontario, from Mannsville to Parish, extending east across the southern Tug Hill and over southern Lewis County. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Scriba, Richland, New Haven, Mexico, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Port Leyden and Lacona. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 34 and 39. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Some roads will likely be impassable. Avoid travel across these areas if at all possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Atmospheric river moving into Western Washington tonight and stalling over the area until Wednesday. Snow levels rising up to 5000 feet tonight and to 6500 to 8000 feet by Wednesday. Heavy rain forecast for the mountains with the heaviest rains over the Olympics. Rainfall totals for tonight through Wednesday in the Olympics in the 5 to 10 inch range, North Cascades 3 to 5 inches and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. The atmospheric river will lift north of the area late Wednesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain over the mountains tonight through Wednesday. Rivers flowing out of the Olympics could begin flooding Tuesday with rivers flowing off the Cascades possibly flooding beginning Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Ashtabula Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 230 PM EST. At 104 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band extending on a southwest to northeast line from Ashtabula to Corry, PA. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile 1 to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST TUESDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Freezing rain expected below 4000 feet. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 23:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork River. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A POTENTIAL ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following counties, in northwest Colorado, Eagle and Garfield. In west central Colorado, Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Roaring Fork River should use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river. Move away from the river and seek higher ground as necessary. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1148 AM MST, A potential ice jam near the advisory area was reported with minor flooding becoming possible. These conditions could linger through the weekend into early next week.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

