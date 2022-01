Hulk Hogan's health was a topic of growing concern late last year when Ric Flair gave an update on his podcast claiming the WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with some serious issues. "The Nature Boy" said back in November, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."

