Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0