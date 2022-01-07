ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY At 430 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Lake Wales, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lake Wales, Crooked Lake Park, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Indian Lake Estates and Babson Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 14:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof-tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 14:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof-tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. For Hyder, total snow accumulations of 24 to 36 inches. * WHERE...Hyder, Haines, Haines Highway, and Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing and drifting snow may make removal difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a chance snow could mix with freezing rain at times. A change over to rain could happen on Monday, perhaps late Sunday night in Yakutat, and would come with a wind shift to the south. If the wind shift does not happen then additional snow should be expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm Warning#Cape Decision
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 14:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof-tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:45:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 05:30:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING Winds are expected to slowly diminish through the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Polk County through 515 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lake Kissimmee to near Lake Wales to 11 miles southeast of Bartow. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Wales, Crooked Lake Park, Frostproof, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Alturas, Indian Lake Estates, River Ranch, Lake Wales Municipal Airport and Babson Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POLK COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING THIS WEEK Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch remains in place for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows in the extreme southern end of the county. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Lake effect snow will be confined to the extreme southern end of Jefferson County near Mannsville. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult over the far southern end of the county, including interstate 81. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings commute. The dangerously low wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4371 7511 4376 7555 4381 7581 4377 7627 4355 7625 4349 7633 4348 7581 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M01D10T2100Z-Y22M01D11T0200Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow and considerable blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions at times with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy