E-ZPass Backlog Creates Call Center Traffic Jam

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority has been receiving an unprecedented amount of phone calls following the ongoing processing of deferred tolls. The MDTA switched to an all-electronic tolling system to protect collectors and the traveling public in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weighing shutdowns and layoffs,...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

inmaricopa.com

347 median project creating traffic challenges

Raise your hand if you’re sick of the traffic delays coming into town on State Route 347 Friday afternoons. Okay, that’s everyone. Maricopans have been experiencing longer than usual waits coming into the city on SR 347 over the last couple of weeks. And while this is something drivers are used to seeing during traditional commuting hours, many were surprised to run into miles-long backups early in the afternoon.
MARICOPA, AZ
gazettereview.com

Uber Rider Stuck In Traffic Jam Offered Refund

An Uber rider who had to spend hours in a traffic jam and later found out he had been charged hundreds of dollars has been offered a refund. The Virginia man was trapped in a traffic jam when he was traveling from Dulles International Airport. Andrew Peters told local media...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland State
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office Accepting Applications For Traffic Safety Grants To Reduce Roadway Crashes

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is currently accepting applications for traffic safety program and project grants. Through these applications, the Highway Safety Office aims to help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways. The application window is open from now through Feb. 25. Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities from Oct 1, 22 to Sep. 30, 22. Applicants can apply for two different grants types: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. “Each year we look for new and innovative projects that will help...
MARYLAND STATE
tennesseestar.com

Virginia Gov. Northam Blames Drivers for Days-Long I-95 Traffic Jam

Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has not taken any responsibility for Monday and Tuesday’s massive pileup on I-95 in the northern part of the state, choosing instead to blame motorists. “We gave warnings, and people need to pay attention to these warnings, and the less people that are on...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel Health Officer Extends Mask Mandate After Council Votes Down Executive’s Order

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — After the Anne Arundel County Council voted not to renew a previous mask mandate Friday, the health officer created a new public safety order requiring masks both inside and outside where social distancing is not possible. Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the health officer, calls the requirement essential to decrease the heavy burden hospitals are now under here. “How do you slow the spread of a virus? By implementing a proven practice which is a mask mandate,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. The order comes after the council voted not to renew Pittman’s order that required face coverings. “I don’t understand...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Republic

Traffic jam: Leaders brainstorm solutions for intersection near outlet mall

EDINBURGH — A group of more than 30 business owners, retail managers, emergency responders, government officials and traffic engineers expressed concern about what they called dangerous traffic congestion about Indiana Premium Outlets. Many suggestions were made during a 90-minute public safety roundtable at the Hilton Garden Inn on how...
EDINBURGH, IN
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Public transportation around the Bay Area continues to face shortages during the pandemic. Omicron infections have sent workers home, forcing some agencies to delay service and cancel trips. “It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Lisa Regan, a San Leandro resident waiting for an AC Transit bus Friday. “I mean I understand that — because they’re the drivers — but it’s hard on us, it’s hard on them.” “I say forget it, I’m not going to wait, I’m going to walk,” said Leticia Piper about her frustration on some nights trying to catch a ride home from work....
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Baltimore

60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than one-third of Baltimore City’s public schools closed to in-person instruction Monday, a last-minute decision made because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases. In all, 60 of the city’s 155 schools went virtual. You can see a list of the schools and any updates here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/alerts-updates “I’m super worried. It put me into a dark place. I’m scared. I am afraid,” mother Khayah Benjamin told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She has several students in the system including a second grader whose pod tested positive at George Washington Elementary. That school remains open. “They’ve got to test everybody,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.  The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

