Las Vegas, NV

No driver, no problem: Self-driving cars race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Kyle Wilcox
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — History was made at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, as autonomous race cars took to the track as part of CES. They’re not as loud as a NASCAR, but these self-driving cars are fast....

news3lv.com

