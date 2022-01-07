ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas women’s basketball to host UTRGV on Sunday after Baylor postponement

By Jonathan Thomas
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 9 Texas was originally scheduled to play Baylor this coming Sunday, but due to the game being canceled, the Longhorns will now host UT-Rio Grande Valley at 2pm.

This contest will mark a brief return to non-conference play for Texas, the Longhorns are 9-1 against opponents outside of the Big 12.

Texas (10-2, 1-1 in Big 12) is coming off of a 74-61 loss to Texas Tech, the Longhorns only shot 29 percent from the field in that game.

Wednesday night’s performance against the Lady Red Raiders was the worst shooting performance of the season for Texas.

UTRGV will head to Austin in a good mood, as they Vaqueros won their last game 62-50 on the road at Grand Canyon University.

The Vaqueros are 5-8 so far this season, Sunday will be their first game against the Longhorns since November 20, 2019.

Texas and UTRGV will tipoff 2pm Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center.

KXAN

Westlake to name next head football coach Tuesday

Todd Dodge announced that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season before it began, and for his final year at the helm, all he did was lead the Chaparrals to a perfect 16-0 season and Class 6A Division II state title. It was the Chaps' third consecutive state title and Dodge was named the national coach of the year for his efforts.
KXAN

Austin FC loans Tomás Pochettino to Argentine club River Plate

Austin FC announced Monday that Pochettino will go to Club Atletico River Plate, a team based in Argentina, on a one-year loan with an option to buy his contract outright afterward. Pochettino is from Argentina and played for Talleres, one of the best clubs in the Argentine domestic league. He was signed as a Designated Player and occupied one of the team's international roster spots.
