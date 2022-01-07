ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Canada Officially Outlaws Gay Conversion Therapy

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canada has officially outlawed gay conversion therapy, CTV News reported. Friday marked the official enforcement of a newly revised Criminal Code, with those who seek to carry out the practice subject to five years in...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Canada to settle Afghan judges, gays, families

Canada has announced that it will take in female Afghan judges and their families, who have been living as refugees, primarily in Greece, since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban last August. A group of 230 Afghanis, including judges and their families, will be resettled in Canada. Canada earlier...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Gay#Racism#Ctv News#Parliament#Canadians#No Conversion Canada#Lgbtq
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire moves to outlaw ‘gay panic defense’

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is closer to joining more than a dozen other states in prohibiting defendants accused of manslaughter from using the victim’s gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation as a defense. The House voted 223-118 on Thursday to outlaw what has been called the “gay...
LAW
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Billionaire quits church over LGBTQ & women's rights

One of the wealthiest people in the US, the $5.2 billion-worth tech executive Jeff T. Green, has announced his split from the Mormon Church which, in his words, is ?actively and currently doing harm in the world?. In a letter to the church's president Russell M. Nelson, Green claimed that...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
thecut.com

‘Is Space Gay?’

I want to talk about space. Outer space. Planets and stars and comets and all that. What is the unspoken bond that LGBTQ people have with space? Always loving the moon (rightfully so), commonly dabbling in astrology. Have you noticed this? Papi, what is so gay about space?. Signed,. Star...
SCIENCE
Siliconera

Official Hololive Shop Now Supports Shipping to US, Canada, and Mexico

Cover Corp announced that the official Hololive shop is now shipping to the US, Canada, and Mexico regions. In commemoration, the company is restocking past Hololive merchandise. International shipping costs will include customs charges such as VAT, import taxes, and other duties. The official Hololive shop also provides US Dollar...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Anti-Vaxxers Surrounding French Lawmaker to Pelt Him With Trash Outside Home

A shocking video shows anti-vaxxers surrounding a French lawmaker outside his home and pounding him with trash a week after President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated. Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of Macron’s ruling La Republique En Marche party, said Monday that he was attacked at his home by angry protesters demonstrating against France’s COVID health pass. French Minister of Overseas Annick Girardin posted a video of the attack, which appears to show Claireux trying to talk to the protesters as they fling mud at his head. “The attack on Stephane Claireaux outside his own house during a demonstration against the health pass is totally unacceptable. The images are extremely shocking,” Girardin wrote on Twitter. According to Reuters, Claireaux plans to file a legal complaint against the protesters.
WORLD
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
Vox

One of America’s most partisan judges just gave Navy SEALs permission to defy a direct order

One of the most well-settled principles of US national security law is that courts give tremendous deference to the military’s decisions regarding how to maintain discipline among its own personnel. “The essence of military service,” the Court held in Goldman v. Weinberger (1986), “is the subordination of the desires and interests of the individual to the needs of the service.” Servicemembers voluntarily give up some of their constitutional rights when they choose to join the armed services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy