Chicago, IL

Will CPS students be in remote learning by Monday morning?

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzn0P_0dfsUaFP00

Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomes Troy LaRaviere, President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, to discuss the continuing standoff between Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. Troy also discusses how Chicago Principals say they were blindsided by the announcement that some schools might offer in-person learning on Friday.

Cela Murray
3d ago

State should have never went back to in person learning until the pandemic was over. It's amazing how you could restrict going into restaurants and theaters but want my child to be in a crowded school during a pandemic.

14kkAndrew Gaming
3d ago

it's all twisted Now ' the African American children have missed out on too much education to pass any state testing exam.

