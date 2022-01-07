ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In: Vols DE Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago
Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron's stay in the transfer portal was short-lived. Baron officially entered the transfer portal yesterday afternoon after extensive conversations with Rodney Garner and Josh Heupel. The news was first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3 Sports.

However, Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated can confirm, Baron has withdrawn his name from the portal today.

Baron, a key member of the Tennessee 2020 recruiting class which has been decimated by transfers since Jeremy Pruitt was fired at Tennessee, appears to be content with staying on Rocky Top at this time.

As we reported yesterday, Baron's father, Patrick Abernathy, is no longer in his role as the Director of Player Development, after resigning during the season. This was one of the main reason's Baron opted to enter the transfer portal in the first place.

During his time on Rocky Top to this point, Baron has made four starts and appeared in 22 games. He had 6.5 tackles for loss this fall and totaled 30 tackles.

Tennessee utilized Byron Young, Roman Harrison and Baron in a rotation at defensive end this fall, and they will bring in James Pearce and Joshua Josephs this fall. They are also recruiting coveted transfer Jared Verse. Tennessee will look to significantly improve its pass rush this fall.

Knoxville, TN
