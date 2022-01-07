Thompson chart

Nick Saban made headlines arriving in Indianapolis for his fashion sense on the runway but had more serious matters to attend to with the national championship game just a few days away. However, while talking to the media at the airport, he did stop to discuss the importance of Alabama fans to the process.
Georgia players have come up with a clever nickname for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Because of the quarterback’s ability to evade tackles in the backfield, the Bulldogs have referred to him as the “gingerbread man.”. Upon discovering the nickname, Young offered his thoughts. “I hadn’t heard that until...
INDIANAPOLIS — Social media was set ablaze late Friday night when Alabama landed in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship game. It didn't have anything to do with any Alabama players missing or new injuries, instead it was the jacket donned by Nick Saban. The Alabama head...
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
Georgia football has done a great job at keeping to itself while preparing for tomorrow’s national championship. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to tell the media they feel disrespected about being underdogs and how they will use that to win on Monday. In all honesty, why do the...
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
Earnest Greene was a priority for Georgia. Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas made their case for the 6-foot-4, 353-pound offensive tackle out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, but the Bulldogs won out of the No. 60 prospect in the On3 Consensus. This was a big win for Kirby Smart,...
Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
INDIANAPOLIS — Why is Nick Saban smiling?. The Alabama football coach got off the team's flight early Friday evening wearing a spiffy leather bomber jacket and walked across the tarmac into a receiving area where he held a brief arrival news conference in advance of the College Football Playoff championship. He started with a joke about why the briefing wasn't happening outside, where it was 18 degrees. He told it with a beaming smile.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
Paisley Thompson is a freshman at East High School in Memphis, and she is also one of the kids performing at the Stax Music Academy. She sat down with us for our “amazing kids” segment to discuss her gift of writing music and singing.
It’s been a season full of bad, embarrassing news for the Jacksonville Jaguars and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. The Jaguars will wrap up their disastrous 2021 regular season on Sunday. The season, highlighted by Urban Meyer’s mid-season firing, cannot finish fast enough for the AFC South franchise.
