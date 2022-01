BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help people who need a place to get out of the cold and snow overnight, a Code Blue has been issued for both Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday. Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO