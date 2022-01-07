ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony is now pushing stable Android 12 to Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III

By Yordan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is the latest company to update their latest flagships to Android 12. The Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III are now getting the latest OS by Google with a build number 61.1.A.1.149. First...

#Android#Sony Xperia#Software Update#Os#Ota
