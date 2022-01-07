StarMed South Blvd location to move to Archdale Station due to testing demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Back in business on South Boulevard, with plans to relocate. The StarMed testing site in the Starmount neighborhood reopened on Friday, with new security measures put in place.

This comes just two days after two different events took place in the COVID testing line, that left workers and those testing feeling a bit uneasy.

On Wednesday, a StarMed staffer said they were threatened by a man with a gun and two pit bulldogs.

In addition to that incident, a verbal altercation took place in the line after a resident got upset about his driveway being blocked.

Now, StarMed plans to relocate about a mile away Monday, to Archdale Station.

The South Boulevard site was shut down Wednesday afternoon, remained closed all of Thursday, then reopened Friday with CMPD officers monitoring, as well as National Guard soldiers and Show Pros.

Cars gathered once again, as people sat in a lengthy line on Larkfield Lane, waiting to find out if they have COVID-19.

“I was expecting the wait to be worse, to be honest,” said Hunter Shiers, who was waiting in line.

“We took a day to re-assess the site and we are actively looking for other locations,” said Starmed’s CEO, Mike Estramonte. “We know it’s a burden on the community locally.”

People in line had mixed emotions about being back here today.

“My fiancé told me this morning,” said Shiers. “So that’s why I thought the line would be shorter because I thought people would’ve been scared.”

“My mom just told me what happened Wednesday!” said Catherine Clover, who was also in the testing line. “Military guards are here and stuff so we were freaking out because we had no idea coming into it.”

Overall, though, people said they felt safe with the new security measures put in place.

“I feel safe, but after hearing that, I do feel a little weary,” said Clover. “This site is out of the way, and I wouldn’t have come here knowing that happened Wednesday.”

“Once I saw it was opened and there were national guardsmen, I wasn’t worried at all,” Shiers said.

The StarMed staffer threatened Wednesday was also back on the job Friday.

“These individuals are amazing,” Estramonte said. “Not only were they not scared to come back, but the individual directly threatened came forward and said she needs to be here for the community.”

The building on the corner is going to be the site of a new 10,000 square foot family and urgent care center for the under-insured and un-insured. That’s why StarMed was using the area as a testing site.

With the large need on this side of town, StarMed has decided to move to Archdale Station Monday.

