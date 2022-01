The first contact with Outriders is terrible. It happened to me after trying the demo that was published before its launch: I did not see beyond a clumsy shooter, with very few ideas of its own, from which little or nothing of the good work of the Gears of War saga was seen in its approach to action in third person with coverage. But People Can Fly has managed to shut my mouth with a work that has very good ideas and that manages to generate a simple but deep addiction to find a place between so many looter shooter.

