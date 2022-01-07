ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID deaths are down but cases continue to soar in Virginia. Do you need a different mask?

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xVIB_0dfsRbJB00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in Hampton Roads, the number of people dying from the virus is going down.

“Fortunately for us, omicron has 10-fold less virus in the lung, so we are not seeing as much pneumonia,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edward Oldfield from Eastern Virginia Medical School told WAVY.

Omicron has more virus in the airways, Oldfield explained, making it 20 times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.

He said that is why everyone, despite vaccination status, should be wearing a mask in public.

“It’s what we call source control,” he said.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

But evidence is emerging that cloth masks may not be as effective against the omicron variant, which leads Oldfield to give the following advice.

“If you have diabetes, if you’re overweight, if you’re over 65, then you ought to be looking at an N95 mask,” he said.

If you can’t find one, afford one, or it’s too uncomfortable, Oldfield suggests wearing a regular surgical mask with a cloth mask over it.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

“One thing you do not want to do with omicron is wear the single-layer masks like a bandana or a [neck] gaiter. I think they would be essentially completely ineffective,” he said.

Schools, he says, should not go to optional masking, it should be required and they should remain open.

Chesapeake School Board reverses decision, keeps masks mandatory for students until further notice

“I think for societal reasons it’s better to keep the schools open,” he told WAVY.

With masking and vaccines, Oldfield said the weight of the evidence suggests going to school is safe.

When more people get immunized and the Pfizer pill that is approved to treat COVID-19 is more available by prescription, Oldfield believes we will enter a new phase.

“I think we’re going to shift into what we call an endemic phase where it’s just like the common cold,” he said.

There are currently four coronaviruses that cause about 30% of the common cold, he said.

He suspects that each one of them went through some sort of phase like this and then became endemic. They come back each winter and we just live with it.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Oldfield
WAVY News 10

Newport News company awarded $51.6 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News company has been awarded a $56.1 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. On Jan. 6, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, in Newport News. The effort supports President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide at no […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Covid#Masking#Weather#Omicron#Coronavirus Coverage#Daily Newsletter#Chesapeake School Board
WAVY News 10

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy