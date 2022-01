Derek Carr has plenty of records when it comes to the history of the Raiders, and in the biggest game of his career, he set another one. Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed a big game from franchise quarterback Derek Carr. In a win-or-go-home matchup inside Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders were looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs for only the third time since the 2002 season, and the second of Carr’s career as the team’s starting quarterback.

