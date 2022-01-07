POLICE: Convicted sex offender from California on the run, may be in Georgia
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for a convicted sex offender on the run, who is now facing new charges, according to Merced Police Department officials.
On April 9 officers say two separate reports were taken regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children. According to police, officers were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Andrew Reedy, 34 of Merced.
Officials say Reedy is a convicted sex offender who is in violation for failing to register as a sex offender.
Detectives say they worked alongside the Merced County District Attorney's Office to have charges filed against Reedy and have made several attempts to locate him, but have been unsuccessful.
Authorities say Reedy’s exact whereabouts are unknown at this time and they believe he may be hiding in the Sacramento area or in Georgia.
According to police, Reedy has a warrant of $1 million for oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sodomy of a minor.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773 or via email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org .
