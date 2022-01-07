ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

POLICE: Convicted sex offender from California on the run, may be in Georgia

By Halle Sembritzki
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5cv3_0dfsRLNf00

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for a convicted sex offender on the run, who is now facing new charges, according to Merced Police Department officials.

More News from WRBL

On April 9 officers say two separate reports were taken regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children. According to police, officers were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Andrew Reedy, 34 of Merced.

MAP: Columbus hit 70 homicides in 2021, nearly doubles 2020’s total of 44

Officials say Reedy is a convicted sex offender who is in violation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives say they worked alongside the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to have charges filed against Reedy and have made several attempts to locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

Alaska authorities: Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter

Authorities say Reedy’s exact whereabouts are unknown at this time and they believe he may be hiding in the Sacramento area or in Georgia.

According to police, Reedy has a warrant of $1 million for oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sodomy of a minor.

Columbus Police: Suspect injured in officer involved shooting, GBI investigating

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773 or via email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery will soon stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in which jurors will have to decide whether the slaying of the running Black man was motivated by racism. More News from WRBL The sentences […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Police locate gun in student’s backpack at Opelika High School

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika High School student is in police custody after a gun was located in the student’s backpack after an altercation Monday, January 10th. “During a class change at Opelika High School, there was an altercation between two students. After an investigation by OHS Administrators and OPD School Resource Officers, a […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Merced, CA
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Abuse#Shooting#Ksee Kgpe#Merced Police Department#Map#Gbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amari Gabriel Christiansen, the 6-year-old who has been missing since Thursday, was been found Friday evening and was safe. Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that Christiansen appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening. Officials said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRBL News 3

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy