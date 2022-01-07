ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend makes deal to sell his music catalog

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd John Legend to the list of stars who are cashing in by selling the rights to their catalogs of songs and recordings. Bloomberg reports that according to a public filing, back in September, John sold both his...

