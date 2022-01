Owners can birth an another NFT by “biting” and mutating with another NFT from their digital wallet. NFTs are undeniably the hottest new trend in the realms of art and technology, and various notable icons including artists, actors and athletes are swiftly starting to dip their toes into the space with creations and launches of their own. The latest rockstar to hop on the bandwagon is Ozzy Osbourne who has just announced the release of his latest CryptoBatz NFT project — which is made in collaboration with NFT Studio Sutter Systems — that has the world’s first mutating feature.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO