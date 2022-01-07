ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

BBC Ice Cream And CASETiFY Connect For New Collection

By Editors Ayana Rashed Tracy Mitchell
respect-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by Pharrell Williams and Nigo in 2003, BBC ICECREAM has quickly become a globally recognized lifestyle brand beloved for blending streetwear and luxury. Now, cult followers of...

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

Macy's Sale up to 70% off: Blankets, jewelry, shoes, handbags, clothing, kitchen, fragrance, beauty, food gifts

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new sale with great buys on blankets and throws, jewelry and watches, women's shoes, coats, men's sweaters, handbags and wallets, fragrance and beauty gift sets, kitchen small appliances and cookware, gourmet food gifts and chocolates and more!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Nigo
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s New Collection Challenges Microfiber Pollution

A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Tag Heuer Drops 3 Limited-Edition Watches to Celebrate 60 Years of the Autavia Line

Tag Heuer’s Autavia collection may be the oldest in its arsenal but it also offers the watchmaker’s highest performing timepieces. Just in time for the series’s 60th birthday, you’ll be able to shop a nostalgic range of exclusives within its lineup. Two of the limited-edition timepieces bring the flyback function to the collection for the first time using the watchmaker’s newly developed Calibre Heuer 02 COSC Flyback movement. Meanwhile, the third exclusive release includes the Calibre 7 COSC GMT movement which powers a brand-new three-hand GMT—another first for the series. The two 42mm flyback models are made to stand out with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casetify#Running Dog#Bbc Ice Cream#Bbc Space Camo#Money Rolls#10 Ft#Apple Watch Bands#Macbook Cases
Highsnobiety

Casetify x Billionaire Boys Club Collection: Release Information

Casetify is stepping off-world, Tesla-free, to join the Billionaire Boys Club with all of the diamonds, dogs, and camouflage you could dream of. When we dubbed Casetify the "Supreme of phone cases," we meant it. Over the past few years, a week passing without a collaborative drop from the Hong Kong-based phone and tech accessory brand has been a rarity.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Dior Men’s Releases Year of the Tiger Collection With Kenny Scharf + More

Jan. 10, 2022: Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year Chinese zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This motif is transformed into prints, embroidery, and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white, and red – a lucky color in the Chinese culture. For this capsule the B27 sneakers were also reimagined in a new grey leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and Dior Lock Bags. Scharf first collaboration with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Comfy in ‘Ugly’ Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Katy Perry took comfort to new heights while grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Play” headliner left Erewhon Organic Grocers in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. Her look was layered with a long green quilted coat, which featured black ribbed cuffs and a collar. The piece’s thick padding added a plush effect to her look. Perry’s comfy outfit was complete with a green plaid face mask and white baseball cap. When it came to shoes, Perry opted for “ugly” sandals—specifically, Birkenstocks. The $150 Arizona Big Buckle style featured brown leather uppers, as well as white rubber soles. The pair’s most notable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
respect-mag.com

Mathematics Announces NFT Collection + New LP Featuring Wu-Tang

Ronald Maurice Bean, AKA Mathematics, the artist behind the iconic Wu-Tang logo and long-time Wu-Tang Clan DJ, has announced that he has teamed up with NFT aficionados Nice Drips and theFarmacist to create the NFT Collection, “The Man Behind the W.” The first collection, “No Pork On My Fork,” will be available beginning today at 8PM EST. The original piece of artwork created by Mathematics, was recently featured on season two of the highly popular Hulu series, ‘Wu Tang: An American Saga.’ The “No Pork On My Fork” collection will include over 11,111 unique pieces with 200 character traits and six different breakouts.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
respect-mag.com

M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted Launches with Cher + Saweetie

M·A·C Cosmetics has teamed up with two music superstars, Cher and Saweetie, on a new brand campaign launching today! The campaign, Challenge Accepted, is all about challenging convention and shows, in the brand’s trademark style, that performance is everything. At M·A·C, lipstick is more than a colour...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Seven Layer Bar Ice Creams

Baskin-Robbins is making January 2022 feel a little magical with the launch of its new Magic Layer Bar ice cream. Baskin-Robbins' new Magic Layer Bar ice cream is a limited-edition flavor inspired by the classic seven layer bar treat also known as Hello Dollys. Despite the name, seven layer bars don't actually have seven layers. Instead, they're made from a combination of condensed milk, chocolate, butterscotch, coconut, and nuts, all baked atop a graham cracker crust. To achieve this taste, Baskin-Robbins combines French custard-flavored ice cream with shredded coconut, graham cracker crumbles, and a rich chocolate ganache swirl.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Coconut-Infused Ice Creams

In January, Baskin-Robbins launches a new flavor named after the picturesque city on the eastern shore of Vancouver Island: Nanaimo Bar. Granola pieces, French custard-flavored ice cream, and gooey ganache ribbons give this new flavor a distinctive taste that can be enjoyed as a cone, cup, milkshake, or sundae. It will be available at all 107 Baskin-Robbins shops across the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Sea-Inspired Ice Cream Treats

The McDonald’s Singapore Sea Salt McFlurry is a vibrant, chromatically appealing frozen treat from the brand that will offer patrons with a way to satisfy their craving for a sweet dessert in a visualizing pleasing manner. The ice cream treat is made with the brand's signature vanilla soft serve...
RESTAURANTS
SPY

The Ultimate Guide to Men’s White Sneakers in 2022: Legends, Trends and Notables

Table of Contents Legendary White Sneakers Minimalist White Sneakers Sporty White Sneakers On-Trend White Sneakers for Men The best men’s white sneakers serve as blank canvases on which to paint your personal style, whether it leans toward streetwear, smart casual, preppy or something totally unique. But when it comes to choosing the best white sneakers for you, it can feel like there are too many options to choose from. Most styles available today can trace their roots back to athletic performance. Some styles we love today, at one point in time, were considered cutting-edge technology for tennis, running, basketball or skateboarding. Sports technology has advanced immeasurably,...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Lyst Names Bridal, Schiaparelli and Indie Sleaze as Forces to Watch in 2022

The post-holiday wardrobe of stretchy and forgiving fashion will be replaced by 2022 trends that center on sculptural designs, revealing silhouettes and more nostalgia for the early 2000s, according to a new Lyst report. Schiaparelli, the A-lister’s red-carpet go-to design house, will have a strong influence on women’s fashion as well, the global fashion shopping platform found. The storied French label, now designed by Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, has dressed Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more for high-profile events in the past year, and consumers took note of their molded bodices, cutout details and surreal ornamentation. Since November, searches...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of a New Clot x Nike Dunk High Collab Surfaced

It appears that Clot and Nike have a new collaboration on the way. After delivering several sneaker projects last year including a three-way LDWaffle collab with Sacai, the Hong Kong-based streetwear brand and the sportswear giant are expected to release a special Dunk High collab soon. A first look at the purported project was shared by sneaker leak social media @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram last month, which revealed a metallic silver nylon upper throughout the entirety of the upper including on the overlay panels as well as the Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe also features co-branding on the tongue tag that...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy