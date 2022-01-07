BBC Ice Cream And CASETiFY Connect For New Collection

Baskin-Robbins is making January 2022 feel a little magical with the launch of its new Magic Layer Bar ice cream. Baskin-Robbins' new Magic Layer Bar ice cream is a limited-edition flavor inspired by the classic seven layer bar treat also known as Hello Dollys. Despite the name, seven layer bars don't actually have seven layers. Instead, they're made from a combination of condensed milk, chocolate, butterscotch, coconut, and nuts, all baked atop a graham cracker crust. To achieve this taste, Baskin-Robbins combines French custard-flavored ice cream with shredded coconut, graham cracker crumbles, and a rich chocolate ganache swirl.
