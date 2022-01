RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reported a record amount of new COVID-19 cases Friday, the day after hitting a record in the same category. On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 28,474 new COVID-19 cases. For context, that’s 4,200 more cases than were reported Thursday, and a continuation of the steadily rising number of cases in the state. Friday’s number is the third consecutive day of more than 20,000 reported cases in the state and the ninth consecutive day of more than 10,000 new cases.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO