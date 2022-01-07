ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

UPDATED: Approximately 40 cars involved in pile-up on US 20 near Island Park

By News Team
 3 days ago

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Only minor injuries were reported, after a massive pile-up on US 20 north of Island Park Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say it all started at 3:00 P.M., eastbound on US20 at mile marker 397, north of Island Park, in Fremont County.

Due to low visibility, a passenger car was stopped in the eastbound lane. A semi-truck and trailer traveling eastbound struck the car. Multiple subsequent crashes followed involving approximately 40 vehicles.

Idaho State Police was assisted by agencies in Idaho: Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department; and agencies in Montana: West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and Madison County Sheriff's Office. Several tow companies from Idaho and Montana responded to assist in removing vehicles from the roadway.

Both the weather forecast and road conditions can change quickly. Motorists are urged to know both before venturing onto the roadways. In Idaho, road condition information is updated regularly at 511.idaho.gov.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4IXj_0dfsPve300
    Pile up in Fremont County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AY7lt_0dfsPve300
    Pile up in Fremont County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFp5F_0dfsPve300
    Pile up in Fremont County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWd9Z_0dfsPve300
    Pile up in Fremont County

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple vehicles have been involved in crashes along the Henry's Lake Flats in Island Park.

Sheriff Len Humphries said several people were injured in the crashes and ambulances are responding from Montana and Madison County to help local EMS crews.

Humphries said the conditions were a whiteout and urges people to not travel.

US 20 between Ashton and the Montana line has been closed along with Idaho 87 from the US 20 junction to the Montana line.

The sheriff was unsure how many vehicles were involved.

Officials are asking everyone to stay off the roads there until they weather clear ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XftTS_0dfsPve300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298mfp_0dfsPve300

The post UPDATED: Approximately 40 cars involved in pile-up on US 20 near Island Park appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

