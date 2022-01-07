Men's basketball hits road for Ivy matchups at Harvard, Dartmouth

MICHIGAN TECH at Wayne State & Saginaw Valley State. Location Detroit, Mich. | University Center, Mich. Wayne State's Record 2-7, 1-5 GLIAC (No fans admitted) HOUGHTON, Mich. - Coming off a pair of GLIAC wins last week at home, the Huskies hit the road for the first time in more than a month to play Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State this week. Fans will not be permitted at Wayne State Fieldhouse due to COVID-19 precautions but both games will be broadcast on local radio via Mix 93.5 FM and pasty.net. The Huskies are the conference's most stingy defensive team and have allowed just 66.7 points to opponents per game (49th in NCAA DII).

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO