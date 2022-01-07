ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Voices: Veterans Cafe Legacy

By Nick Toma
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3If0Ti_0dfsPN4h00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When is a cafe more than just a place to grab a quick bite?
When it becomes a military museum and gathering spot for veterans.

On this week’s Veterans Voices, a southern joint has given the community more than just good burgers and BLT sandwiches, it’s given them a home.

Lou and Rhonda Mascherino celebrated the opening of their new restaurant, Veterans Cafe and Grille, on Veteran’s Day 2009.
Since then this quaint spot has turned into a type of military museum with hundreds of pieces of military memorabilia on the wall, from uniforms and newspaper articles to photographs and flags.

“Everyone on these walls has proven how big of a hero they are to this country,” said Lou Mascherino, Owner, Veterans Cafe & Grill.

“We’re not here just for the veterans. We’re here for the whole community,” Mascherino said. “It’s their place to come. It’s their home away from home. They come here, they talk. They meet with other veterans, swap war stories.”

Eyewitness to History: The Laurel Line

But the cafe has also become a charitable staple for this South Carolina Community, donating tens of thousands of dollars to a local veterans resource center. They’ve also given thousands to make sure no veteran goes hungry.

During COVID, the cafe shut down for two months, then Lou battled health issues and many say it left a big void.

“For me, and probably everyone else, it’s just like missing a part of your soul. They don’t quit, they keep on going,” said Kris Tourtellotte, Veteran.

But each time the cafe faced a crisis, the community helped it get back on its feet. Proof that what happens here stretches far beyond a bite to eat and friendly conversation.

The Veterans Cafe has donated more than $130,000 dollars to veterans organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Veterans Voices#Veterans Cafe Legacy#Grille#Veterans Cafe Grill#Covid#The Veterans Cafe
wnewsj.com

Honor Guard honors veterans

Honor Guard members from the Wilmington Veterans Post 49 of the American Legion visited the Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to present Honor Quilts and afghans to veterans currently staying at the center. In the front row are veterans honored, from left, Winfred Diamond, Floyd Williams, Charles Ross, Robert Blair and Raymond Murphy. Not pictured was Robert Green. Presenters in back row are Past Post Commander Jim Cook, Post Commander Bob Rich, and Honor Guard Commander Bob Maher.
WILMINGTON, OH
fayettecountyrecord.com

Vietnam Veterans Meet, Present 20-Year Pins

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 870 and associates recently held their Christmas Party. President Andy Janda presented charter members 20 year pins. Those present were Eugene Krupala, Larry Osina, Diane Roeder in memory of her husband Allen Roeder and Daniel Kutac. The following were not present were: A. J. Kutac, James Kohleffel, Wesley Janacek, Roy Smrkovsky, M. J. Williams, Alfred Cron,…
MILITARY
northcountrynow.com

Helping out veterans in Potsdam

Americans Supporting Armed Services (ASAS) met recently at The Bagelry in Potsdam to give back to veterans in need just prior to the Christmas holiday. Donations totaling $2,000 were given to veterans furthering ASAS efforts to spotlight the needs of active and post-war veterans and the organization’s ongoing Burn Pit Awareness Campaign. Pictured above are ASAS members Paula Murphy and Tamie Sauve with veteran representatives Dennis Jacque and Mike McCarthy. Submitted Photo.
POTSDAM, NY
NBC News

Veteran calendar benefits a cause

The Pin Up for Vets fundraiser sells calendars to support military causes like rehab equipment for VA hospitals, care packages for troops, and visits with veterans. The women who are featured share a unique bond, each is a military veteran, representing Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.Jan. 3, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
pctonline.com

City Wide Exterminating Hosts Fundraiser to Benefit Veterans Organization

LOCUST, N.C. — During the month of November, the team at City Wide Exterminating worked together to raise just over $1,700 for Team Red White & Blue.They raised money through raffling off a Blackstone Griddle prize pack, selling special-edition apparel, and donating the amount of Veteran’s discounts they give on all new services.
CHARITIES
westbendnews.net

Paulding Veterans Memorial Wreaths

2021 is the 4th year for the Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Paulding County and it was a huge success! 828 wreaths were ordered, this included pick ups and cemetery placements. The ceremony took place at St. Paul Cemetery in Paulding. The VFW Post 587, Paulding Sheriffs Department, Scout troop...
PAULDING, OH
messengerpaper.com

Veterans Helping Veterans Hosting Awareness Event in Homestead Jan. 15

New Nonprofit Echoes Mon Valley Tradition Of Helping Vets. Retired Marine Michael Lisovich, left, and Sue Watson of Veterans Helping Veterans. (Photo by Michael P. Mauer) An evening of awareness, entertainment and fundraising will be on tap in Forge Urban Winery at 210 East 7th Avenue in Homestead, as several local musicians will join forces there at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, to help local veterans.
HOMESTEAD, PA
northcountynews.org

Supporting veterans

Thanks to donations from the community, including monetary and donations from Buddy Poppy collections, Red Bud Auxiliary President Kathryn Rowold was able to recently deliver blankets, clothing and toiletries valued at over $1,000 to veterans at Jefferson Barracks Hospital. Pictured accepting the donations is Rocky, a volunteer at Jefferson Barracks. The Auxiliary greatly appreciates the community for their assistance in making the veterans’ holidays warmer and brighter.
RED BUD, IL
New Castle Record

A Veterans tribute on Armed Forces Day

(Published on May 19, 2021) There are many military Veterans living in Craig County and they have countless stories to share. Some do not mind doing so, while others cringe at the thoughts of horrific times in service and in war that they experienced. Still, it is real. War is...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Mining Journal

Groups support Jacobetti veterans home

906 Warrior Relief Fund, Sons of the American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake and Meijer’s of Marquette present the D.J. Jacobetti Veterans Home with items for their residents. 906 Warrior Relief Fund presented a check for $1,000 to purchase WIFI/Blue tooth compatible portable speakers for use throughout the facility. Sons of the American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake and Meijer’s of Marquette purchased $600 worth of electric razors and wrist watches for the residents. From the left: Jim Picotte, WRF director; Tom Gauthier, WRF director/finance officer of SAL; Shari Smith, D.J. Jacobetti activities director; Bill Akerley, WRF director/commander of SAL; John Papciak, WRF director; Helen Noel, WRL director; Tracy Papciak, WRF director; Walter Sleeter, WRF director; Adam Valeski, WRF director/National Guard soldier and family readiness specialist; Richard Wood, CEO WRF; and Butch Noel, WRF director.
MARQUETTE, MI
thecatoctinbanner.com

Christmas Wreaths Placed on Veterans’ Graves

Over 600 wreaths were delivered to the Thurmont American Legion on the afternoon of December 16 by Wreaths Across America. The wreaths were placed on Veterans’ graves at Weller Cemetery and Blue Ridge Cemetery the following Saturday, December 18. The wreaths were purchased by the Thurmont Lions Club and were placed by Thurmont Scouts.
THURMONT, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Veteran Spotlight

Using Her Father Chester L. Grove, Jr.’s Diary and Reflecting on What He Had Written. I was 20 years old, fresh out of college, and in my first year of teaching, a difficult first year. Why did college prepare me so little for my own classroom?. Finally, a break,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WQAD

Veterans Car Club donates $1K to QC Veterans Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities on Tuesday, Dec. 28 donated $1,000 to help feed local veterans at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center. It's the largest gift the club has given to the center. Most of the money will go toward the center's...
CHARITIES
WausauPilot

Christmas Meals for Veterans

The Wausau American Legion Post 10 members along with many local volunteers and the Air & Army National Guard delivered Christmas meals to area Veterans on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Nearly 100 Veterans and their families were provided meals cooked by Bunkers Restaurant as a thank you for their service.
WAUSAU, WI
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy