Public Safety

Passenger convicted of sexually assaulting teen on flight sentenced to prison

By Vandana Ravikumar
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager on an airplane flying over Nebraska in 2017. Ian Wagner, originally from New Haven, Indiana, was charged with abusive sexual contact of an incapacitated person, according to a Jan. 6 news release...

